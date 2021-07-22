Kalkreuth to host 16th charity golf tournament to benefit Easterseals

(WTRF) – It was a packed house earlier tonight at the Wilson Lodge at Oglebay for the vendor dinner for Saturday’s 16th Kalkreuth Amateur Golf Championship.

All of the proceeds will go to benefit Easterseals, who help treat children and adults with disabilities and special needs. But for Easterseals to keep doing this great work without turning patients away, donations are critical.

“Since our inception in 1937, no one has ever been turned away because of financial inability to pay. We incur about $300,000 of uncompensated or free care each year. So donations and things like this help us tremendously.” Jay Prager, CEO of Easterseals in Wheeling

DAN TENNANT, Tournament Director, Sales Manager for Kalkreuth Roofing: “we’re probably around $30,000 to Easterseals this year which brings our total to somewhere between $170,000 to $180,000 which helps Easterseals quite a bit. The money stays here in Wheeling. They have a huge deficit of uncompensated care because no one is turned away. No child turned away. Dan Tennant, Tournament Director, Sales Manager for Kalkreuth Roofing

Easterseals helps treats about 2500 kids each year from all over northern West Virginia and eastern Ohio.