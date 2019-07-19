Keeping cool at Wheeling Park Pool

If you haven’t heard by now, we are in for a hot weekend.

A summer staple has always been public swimming pools because of the refreshing water and good friends you bring along with you.

With temperatures reaching the high 90’s this weekend, it’s important to stay hydrated at the pool. This doesn’t just go for the swimmers in the pool, it goes for the lifeguards on duty as well.

For heat waves like the one this weekend, it’s all hands on deck at Wheeling Park Pool. Lifeguards make sure they stay hydrated and cool throughout their shift.

It’s important to stay cool throughout the summer, especially during a blistering heat wave, no matter if you’re a lifeguard or a swimmer and the swimming pool is the perfect place.