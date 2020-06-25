Keeping our Veterans in mind during the Fourth of July

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 09: Fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- As 4th of July is approaching, there can be some unintended consequences for our veterans.

Wheeling’s Vet Center says combat veterans often have difficulty with the loud noises that result from 4th of July celebrations.

They can prepare for planned public fireworks displays, but they’re not avoidable when backyard fireworks are set off at random.

The booming sound of fireworks may send veterans into combat mode or bring back painful memories.

Vet Center is urging the public to warn their neighbors before setting off fireworks during the holiday weekend.

To help out veterans that do suffer from PTSD during the celebration, the vet center provides tips and techniques to drown out the 4th of July fireworks.

Some techniques and some advice as well for veterans are shut your blinds, you can block out some of those lights that expel from the explosion and put on music or music that soothes you as background noise that drowns out some of those bangs and pops. Michael Novotney | Veteran’s Outreach Program Specialist, Wheeling Vet Center

Novotney goes on to say, fireworks are expected and for everyone to be cautious with their neighbors.