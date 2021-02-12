Keeping traditions alive for Valentine’s Day

This will be the first Valentine’s Day during the pandemic, so the day may break some traditions.

This year will look different but that doesn’t mean that you have to let your Valentine’s Day traditions die.

Most people buy flowers, chocolates, or even go out to dinner but with COVID restrictions, it may be a bit more difficult.

Instead, you could get take out or even cook at home.

A local resident told me how he plans to keep his Valentine’s day traditions alive this year despite the pandemic.

“Well, I’ve had the same valentine for 27 years, that my mom. So, everything’s about the same. I get her flowers, I get her chocolates, call her and tell her I love her. Its always the same, every year. ” Jon-Michael Brunner

If you have children, they may not be getting Valentines at school, so take some time to get creative and crafty.