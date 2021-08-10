Keeping your children safe during the hot weather

The hot weather not only makes the outdoors uncomfortable, but it can also become deadly.

The safety concerns with a car are normally while you are driving it, but a parked car can be just as deadly.

Wheeling Fire Department Assistant Chief Deric Jamison said heat causes the most vehicle related injuries outside of crashes.

He said to always check your car for your children before you exit the vehicle.

Keep your car out of reach to children because 3 in 10 heatstroke deaths happen when a child gains access to a vehicle alone.

Signs of heat stroke include hot and red skin, lack of sweat, and a change in mental state.

Jamison said even a quick trip could be harmful.

“Within 10 minutes the car can rise 20 degrees pretty quickly. It doesn’t take long for the temperatures inside of the car to become deadly. It can be fatal to a child once their body reaches 107 degrees.” Assistant Chief Deric Jamison – Wheeling Fire

If you see a child or anyone stuck inside of a car on a hot summer day, take action by calling 911.

Jamison said he would rather come and check on the person instead of having a tragedy happen.

Obviously you should make sure you do not leave your children in your car, but don’t forget about your pets either.

They cant regulate their body temperature well, so they are also a risk for heat stroke.