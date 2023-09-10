(WHTM) — Two Pennsylvania amusement parks won Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards.

Kennywood, located near Pittsburgh won the Renaissance Award for the second year in a row and Dutch Wonderland, located in Lancaster, was named the Best Family Theme Park for the fourth year in a row.

Kennywood is celebrating its 125th anniversary and has made many renovations from the midway, to the front gate and even added some new attractions. Last year, Kennywood was given the Renaissance Award due to the reintroduction of its Kangaroo ride, which is the last of its kind in the world.

“We are honored to take home the Renaissance Award for the second year in a row, celebrating our massive park enhancement project during our momentous 125th season,” says Kennywood’s Assistant General Manager, Ricky Spicuzza. “This is just the beginning of the improvements in store for guests. We will continue to elevate the park experience with even more improvements in 2024.”

Lancaster’s Dutch Wonderland was named the Best Family Theme Park for the fourth year in a row. This year, the park is celebrating 60 years and the ‘Kingdom of Kids’ continues the celebration into the fall and winter months.

The park has added a tea cup attraction and new additions to its Happy Hauntings and Dutch Wonderlab seasonal events.

“Dutch Wonderland is thrilled to bring home the honor of Best Family Theme Park in the World yet again,” says Dutch’s General Manager, James Paulding. “Our goal is to elevate the family experience every step of the way. Our goal is to bring our guests’ most magical dreams to life with every visit.”

Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge roller coaster also won a Golden Ticket award for being 2023’s best new roller coaster.