WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF)

Officials in the city of Wheeling and Wheeling Heritage are appreciative following the passage of legislation for fiscal year 2022 that contains more than $3.8 million in projects for the Friendly City.

In a statement released Monday, the city and Wheeling Heritage thanked the efforts of West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin and West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

The House and Senate passed the bipartisan omnibus bill last late last week. The package includes the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 and the final list of Congressionally Directed Spending projects that will be funded for this year’s federal spending cycle. Now that the bill has passed the Senate, it will be sent to the White House for President Biden’s signature.

The projects being funded through the reinstituted Congressionally Directed Spending process will create jobs, enhance ongoing economic development efforts, and greatly enhance the quality of life for our residents. I appreciate the efforts of Senators Capito and Manchin to direct this money to the City of Wheeling and look forward to President Biden signing the bill into law. Glenn Elliott, Mayor of Wheeling

Some of the projects will include upgrades of $1 million to the Wheeling Artisan Center, more than $1 million to the Wheeling Law Enforcement Technology Program for technology upgrades in the planned new public safety building. a building owned by the city of Wheeling and managed by the Wheeling National Heritage Corporation for public and community uses and $620,000 for a new Wheeling Food Hub by Grow Ohio Valley.

These congressionally directed projects can only be requested by units of local government or nonprofit organizations.