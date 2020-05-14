Kickoff of Wheeling’s summer events postponed until August

Wheeling announced Wednesday the kickoff of Wheeling’s summer events are postponed until August.
This includes Waterfront Wednesdays; Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays; Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays, Too; and Movie nights.
City Manager Robert Herron says it was a difficult decision but feels it is the best course of action.
We don’t want to take any unnecessary chances with the health and well-being of our residents, our staff members that make the events happen or the entertainers.Robert Herron | Wheeling City Manager
Herron noted that delaying concerts and movies rather than canceling them, city officials hope residents will still have the opportunity to enjoy some of the annual city-sponsored events.
The city says the revised plan is subject to change, the public should visit the city’s website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information.
The current revised summer events schedule:
Waterfront Wednesdays
- August 5 – Eli Lambi & the Mojo Kings
- August 12 – Twice as nice
- August 19 – 1170
- August 26 – Wheeling Symphony on the Go
Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays – Warwood’s Garden Park
- August 4 – Mean Mr. Mustard Beatles Tribute
- August 18 – Pocket Change
Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays, Too – Wheeling Park
- August 11 – Tim Ullom Band
- August 25 – The Gypsy Cowboys
Movie Night – Heritage Port
- August 21 at 8:30 p.m. – Trolley Rides
- August 21 at 9:30 p.m. – Movie – Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood