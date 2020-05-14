https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Kickoff of Wheeling’s summer events postponed until August

Wheeling announced Wednesday the kickoff of Wheeling’s summer events are postponed until August.

This includes Waterfront Wednesdays; Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays; Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays, Too; and Movie nights.

City Manager Robert Herron says it was a difficult decision but feels it is the best course of action.

We don’t want to take any unnecessary chances with the health and well-being of our residents, our staff members that make the events happen or the entertainers.

Robert Herron | Wheeling City Manager

Herron noted that delaying concerts and movies rather than canceling them, city officials hope residents will still have the opportunity to enjoy some of the annual city-sponsored events.

The city says the revised plan is subject to change, the public should visit the city’s website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information.

The current revised summer events schedule:

Waterfront Wednesdays

  • August 5 – Eli Lambi & the Mojo Kings
  • August 12 – Twice as nice
  • August 19 – 1170
  • August 26 – Wheeling Symphony on the Go

Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays – Warwood’s Garden Park

  • August 4 – Mean Mr. Mustard Beatles Tribute
  • August 18 – Pocket Change

Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays, Too – Wheeling Park

  • August 11 – Tim Ullom Band
  • August 25 – The Gypsy Cowboys

Movie Night – Heritage Port

  • August 21 at 8:30 p.m. – Trolley Rides
  • August 21 at 9:30 p.m. – Movie – Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

