Kids play area vandalized with swastikas

Authorities in an Ohio community searching for vandals.

This after vulgar symbols, racist language and swastikas were found at a YMCA and a nearby park.

Authorities believe the two might be linked.

The Junior Bearcats are still learning the game of soccer…

Same team, same team, same team Daniel Vincent/Soccer Coach

But their coach says they know right from wrong and that’s a lesson some have yet to grasp.

They brought it up. They noticed there was spray painting out Daniel Vincent/Soccer Coach

He’s talking about the graphic vandalism left on the field.

Resources that can go to soccer teams, things like that. Now, they have to put it toward cleaning this up. Daniel Vincent/Soccer Coach

There were some inappropriate phallic symbols. There were a few different swastikas painted on the field and then there was some vulgar language Steven Bohne/YMCA Program Director

Police believe the same group tagged summit park two weeks ago.

The YMCA says the cost to fix this will be minimal. This board will be removed; the spray-painted grass will fade. But it still stings.

It was incredibly disheartening, especially to see hate symbols. We here at the Y are a place of inclusion, and we strive to bring people together Steven Bohne/YMCA Program Director

And parents who come here are disappointed too.

An issue like this… My kids would cringe if they saw that swastika. They know it’s hateful. They know it’s mean and nothing good ever comes from that Danny Bowman/YMCA member