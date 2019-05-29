Kids shave heads to support a teammate with cancer

For this 7-year-old girl who usually spends her days on the softball field...the past 2 weeks have been spent somewhere else.

Leighton Accardo plays for the "peaches" in chandler...but was just diagnosed with stage 4 cancer...something her family never saw coming.

So the brave 7-year-old decided she'd shave her head Tuesday after the boys' baseball game....friends bringing signs with the hashtag "Shavin for Leighton."

Emily and Katie...her softball and hockey teammates...didn't want Leighton to feel alone.

All 3 girls...holding hands...shaving their heads together. they didn't think twice.

Even her coaches now sporting the buzz cut too. and while she can't play with her team right now...

He has a huge team behind her ready to help her win this fight.