A ‘Killing Stone’ has split open in Japan and according to mythology, the stone contains an evil spirit.

According to the Guardian, the stone, the Sessho-seki, was split which held the transformed course Tamamo-no-Mae and anyone who comes in contact with it will die.

Legend says Tamamo-no-Mae was filled with an evil nine-tailed spirit fox and tried to kill Emperor Toba.

Tamamo-no-Mae lost the battle and her spirit was trapped in the killing stone.

The killing stone was reported to be near the volcanic mountains in Nasu and visitors at the location found the rock split open.

According to a Nasu Town Tourist Information Centre, the killing rock was split from the weather, a mix of rain and freezing temperatures.

An image of the stone can be seen here.