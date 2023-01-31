I tell you what, King of The Hill is making a comeback.

Hulu has ordered the return of the franchise according to multiple news outlets.

Co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are expected to return along with most of the original cast.

No date has been set on when the series will air on Hulu

King of The Hill ran on Fox for 13 seasons from 1997-2010.

The series centered on the Hills, an American family in the fictional city of Arlen, Texas, as well as their neighbors, co-workers, relatives, classmates, friends, and acquaintances.