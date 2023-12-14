PARKER, Colo. — The “KitchenAid Mixer Crew” were formally sentenced this month after being convicted of retail theft at a Kohl’s department store in Parker, Colorado.

According to the District Attorney 18th Judicial District, the investigation revealed that Michael Green, 50, and Byron Bolden, 37, were associated with other Kohl’s thefts, which is how the duo received their nickname.

In addition to stealing brand-name shoes and clothing, the thefts also included high-end KitchenAid appliances.

Officials say that surveillance video ultimately helped police and loss prevention officers identify Green and Bolden as the suspects.

Both men were subsequently arrested and pleaded not guilty.

Officials say at trial, defense attorneys suggested to a jury that their clients should only face a lesser misdemeanor charge because some of the items they stole were being offered “on sale.”

In Colorado, theft under $2,000 is a misdemeanor offense.

Meanwhile, theft between $2,000 and $5,000 is a Class 6 felony.

It is reported that the documented value of the items stolen was $2,094.98.

According to a 2023 National Retail Security Survey released by the Loss Prevention Research Council and National Retail Federation, retail theft losses swelled to $112.1 billion in 2022, up 19 percent from $93.9 billion in 2021.

“Retail theft is not a victimless crime,” Deputy DA Sherri Giger said. “We’ve all seen news articles about the impact of rising retail theft, including stores forced into closing, as well as price increases passed along to paying customers to offset the loss. Many stores no longer try to confront or stop retail thieves due to the risk of potential harm to employees and customers from thieves who may be armed.”

A jury ultimately convicted both men of felony theft.

Green was sentenced to 15 months in prison. He is currently in the Department of Corrections on a separate conviction.

Bolden was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for time served as a condition of 18 months of probation.

“Just because an item is ‘on sale’ doesn’t mean it’s free to steal, and these defendants now get to think about this lesson in jail and prison,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “Retailers in our community are fed up with theft, and my office will actively prosecute these offenders.”

