Kitten yoga & other great videos

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - It’s no secret that West Virginia has among the worst broadband connections and cell service in the nation. The FCC has been working on it, as have other agencies. The Mountain State has also received millions of dollars in federal aid, to expand access to unserved, or under-served areas.

“It’s a measurable thing to see. Is our connectivity bigger, broader, greater, stronger? It is, but like you in the audience, and for me, it’s very, you know, you run out of patience. It’s too slow,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (D) West Virginia.