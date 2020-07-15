Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Temperatures are on the rise this week in the Ohio Valley.

While conditions are heating up, residents should be aware of heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion.

So, for heat exhaustion, the main things you are looking for, initial symptoms being headaches, initial dizziness, you may progress to having some nausea and vomiting and so it’s those initial symptoms of kind of feeling unwell. Dr. Raymond de Cuba, Wheeling Hospital Sports Medicine Specialist

Those who are working outside should keep in mind that a heat index of 91 degrees is enough to cause heat related illness. Those who have these symptoms should take a break and cool off immediately.

Drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day as well can help to prevent some of that and if you do have any of those symptoms, getting yourself out of the heat, finding a cool spot, having a fan available and drinking plenty of fluids. Dr. Raymond de Cuba, Wheeling Hospital Sports Medicine Specialist

It’s important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, a far more serious condition.

When it’s heat stroke, there’s more serious conditions so at that point, the body temperature continues to rise, you start having more neurological symptoms so you can progress to having some confusion, trouble walking, you can progress to having seizures and have the potential of passing out. Dr. Raymond de Cuba, Wheeling Hospital Sports Medicine Specialist

Those who think they’re suffering from heat stroke should seek immediate medical attention.