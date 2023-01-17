KoRn has announced they are teaming up Hipdot, a cosmetic store, to release a makeup palette inspired by the hit album ‘Follow The Leader’ that featured hit songs such as ‘Freak on A Leash and ‘Got The Life.’

KoRn says the palette consists of 8 amazing “tracks” of various, pigmented textures.

The collection is vegan, free of harmful ingredients, certified cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones according to KoRn.

The color choices are:

“My Gift to You” – Olive Beetle – Shifter

“Dead Bodies Everywhere” – Vintage Sepia – Glitter

“Pretty” – Slashed & Silver – Glitter

“Freak On A Leash” – Black – Matte

“Got The Life” – Sunset Copper – Shimmer

“Children Of The Korn” – Beige – Matte

“It’s On!” – Dirt Brown – Matte

“Seed” – Off White Pink – Matte

KoRn will be celebrating 25 years of “Follow The Leader” on August 25.

Get your palette here.