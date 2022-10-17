‘Are You Ready’ for a new pet brand company from the nu-metal band KoRn?

Lead singer of KoRn, Jonathan Davis, has launched a pet company called ‘Freak on a leash.’

‘Freak on a leash’ is named after KoRn’s 1998 hit song that was on their album ‘Follow The Leader.’

The products will be inspired by horror and heavy music.

Davis announced the project on his Instagram saying “Be the FIRST to own my new pet brand, Freak on a Leash! These premium products are created for all, paying homage to the horror and rock music we love. This first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack.”

The products will be available for purchase on October 28.

For more information, you can sign up for updates over on the Freak On A Leash webstore.