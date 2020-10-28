Kroger launching rapid antibody testing at its pharmacies

(WTRF) – The Kroger Company announced Thursday it will launch rapid antibody testing across its family of pharmacies.

This will help inform the patient if they have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 which is the virus that causes COVID-19.

Research is still being underway to determine how long antibodies are present after the infection and if the antibodies gives the patient protective immunity.

Regardless of the testing outcome, they said all patients should still practice the FDA recommended safety guidelines, which include social distancing, and wearing masks.