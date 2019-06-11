Kroger recalls bone-in, boneless ribeye steaks, some ground beef for E. coli concerns

News

by: WTRF web staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger has recalled ribeye steaks and ground beef for possible E. coli contamination.

The recall refers to bone-in and boneless ribeye steaks, as well as in-store produced ground beef with the following two labels:

Anyone who purchased these products between April 23 and June 7 should not eat them, and instead, throw them out or return the products to Kroger for a refund.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions should call Kroger at 800-576-4377, request Option 1 followed by Option 5.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter