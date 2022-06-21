WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a chance for women in the area to take some time for themselves.

The Wheeling Area Chamber Ladies Night is taking place this Thursday and you are welcome to attend.

Director of Marketing Laurie Conway says it costs $25 for chamber members while the event is open to the public at $30 per person.

The annual ladies event goes from 5 until 7:30 PM and is being held at the Wheeling Park White Palace.

Conway says the event focuses on womens physical, mental and financial health.

She wants to emphasize there is honestly something for everyone.

It should be really great time. We have two really great speakers; one is more of a motivational womens empowerment speaker and one is a speaker on womens health and wellness. So, we’re excited for both of those. When you come in you’ll have an opportunity to kind of browse vendor tables for a little while. The speakers start around 6 o’clock and then there’s more opportunity afterward to browse the vendor tables and just walk around a little bit. Laurie Conway, Wheeling Chamber of Commerce

Conway says this event is just one of the many fundraisers the chamber has throughout the year.

She says food and drinks are included with the purchase of your ticket.

You can call 304-233-2575 if you are interested in purchasing a ticket for yourself or you can go their website wheeling chamber.com to buy a ticket.