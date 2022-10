BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Water service will be shut off tomorrow in Shadyside, Ohio for a water project.

The outage will begin at 8:00AM. It will cover West 43rd St. to West 48th St., as well as Jefferson St. to Monroe St.

Once the water is restored, the area will be under a 48 hour boil order.

