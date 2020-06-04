Laughlin Chapel to hold COVID-19 test site

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)- Laughlin Chapel will be holding a COVID-19 testing site tomorrow and Saturday.

The National Guard is being brought to give drive thru and walk up testing.

Anyone is welcome to be tested, whether you have symptoms or don’t have symptoms.

For those under eighteen, a parent of guardian must be present.

The hopes for this testing site is to control the amount of potential cases in the area.

What we are trying to do is test contact trace and then treat. If we test a lot of people we can control it and contact trace and try to control it. We cannot eliminate it but we can try to control it. Owens Brown | State President, NAACP

The testing will be at Laughlin Chapel on 18th street from 9 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon on Friday and Saturday.