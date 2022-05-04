Lauren Boebert a U.S. representative from Colorado took to Twitter with a response that’s going viral after a report leaked a draft ruling from the Supreme Court on overturning Roe v. Wade.

Boebert asked ‘Where’s the outrage from all the pregnant men?’

Before that tweet, Boebert sent out a couple of other tweets regarding the leaked draft.

‘If your response to the SCOTUS news is to dust off your stupid pink hat from 2016 and go march to support infanticide, re-evaluate your entire life.’

and

‘“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” – Joshua 1:9 Pray for the 5. The pressure they’re under is unimaginable.’

Boebert also tweeted

‘Seems the Left suddenly can define “woman” again. The Left doesn’t care about the opinion of women. They don’t care about the opinion of anyone, frankly. Death and destruction is their mission.’

The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the leaked draft opinion suggesting that there are enough justices to overturn Roe v. Wade is authentic