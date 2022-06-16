A video of a U.S House Representative is going viral after she claimed that Jesus“didn’t have enough (AR-15s) to keep his government from killing him.”

Lauren Boebert, a U.S. representative from Colorado, made the claim at the Family Camp Meeting at Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs. The website claims the event included pastors and speakers “who have proven God’s Word,”

The video, which can be viewed here, starts with Boebert saying ‘A lot of the Twitter trolls, they like to say Oh Jesus didn’t need an AR-15 how many AR-15s do you think Jesus would have had? Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him.”

During the event, Boebert also said a prayer for President Joe Biden ‘ Praise the Lord, I hope that blesses somebody but I do want you to know I pray for our President. Psalm 109:8 says “May his days be few and another take his office.” You can view that video here.