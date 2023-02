MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10 senior girls from John Marshall High School competed Friday night for the coveted Queen of Queens title.

Each contestant was scored in three categories: interview, talent and

poise/presentation.

This year’s Queen is Lauren Riggenbach, who will represent John Marshall at the OVAC Queen of Queens Pageant in July.

First runner up was Khole Trussell, and Second runner-up was Madelyn Cisar. Emma Felton took home the title of Miss Congeniality.