MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The men who ended a standoff involving multiple Marshall County police departments got their chance to speak in court today.

Prosecutors in the case of Benwood fireman Garson Taylor called officers who responded when Taylor allegedly locked himself in his truck and put a gun to his head multiple times back in April.

Law enforcement from Benwood, McMechen, Glen Dale and the West Virginia State Police testified on bodycam footage of the entire ordeal.

The video shows officers talking with Taylor about exiting his vehicle, and allowing his father to approach the vehicle to speak with him as well.

The state questioned why a civilian was allowed to approach a potentially dangerous situation.

“I mean, it wasn’t the best scene, dad shouldn’t have been up there, but there’s only so much you’re able to do with a man with a gun.” Sgt. Steven Durrah, West Virginia State Police

The defense also called a forensic nurse consultant to the stand, regarding injuries Taylor allegedly gave his ex-wife before the standoff.

That consultant testified that they were not consistent with strangulation, as was charged by the state.

Keep watching 7News for further coverage when the trial resumes Monday.