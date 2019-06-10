Leaders to change at top of Wheeling Heritage

WHEELING, WVa. (WTRF) – Wheeling Heritage announced that Jake Dougherty is resigning as executive director of Wheeling Heritage, effective in mid-August.

The board has officially named Arch Riley, current board president, as the organization’s next executive director.

Dougherty, who has served as Wheeling Heritage’s executive director for three years, is leaving the organization to pursue his law degree at the University of Pittsburgh.

During his time as executive director, he helped grow the organization and expand its efforts to enable more revitalization in Wheeling.

This includes his work with developers and businesses, the creation of Show of Hands, and his work to increase the West Virginia State Historic Tax Credit.

While he’s sad to be leaving, Dougherty knows the organization is in good hands.

“Arch has been our board president for a while so he and I have had a great relationship. He intimately understands the organization. I think he’ll be able to deliver a lot of skills and knowledge,” Dougherty said.

Arch Riley has served on the Wheeling Heritage board of directors for more than a decade. He has been chair of the board of directors for the last five years.

Under his new role, Riley said he’s looking to strengthen Wheeling Heritage’s current partnerships and to continue pushing for a bright future for the Friendly City.

“Wheeling Heritage has a lot of momentum with a lot of good programs that have been running. I don’t want to lose that momentum. My first goal is to keep that going and expand on it.”

This year marks Wheeling Heritage’s 25th anniversary.

While the organization has seen tremendous achievements in this time, Riley said he’s ready to begin some new projects.