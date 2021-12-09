“Learning Lunchbox” initiative launches in Wheeling for lots of children

WHEELING,W.Va.- (WTRF) They’re callled “Learning Lunchboxes” and they arrived in Wheeling Thursday.

Lunchboxes typically feed the tummy, but these lunchboxes feed the mind.

150 COSI Connects Kits arrived Thursday evening at the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.

Some science kits will stay at the Soup Kitchen to be distributed to children while other kits will go to Ritchie Elementary and other non-profit organizations.

COSI, also referred to as, the Center of Science and Industry, is teaming up with Wheeling Partners in an effort to support learning throughout the city.

The “learning lunchboxes” were created to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or better known as STEAM.

Each lunchbox is tailored to a specific theme and the theme, this time, is energy.

“We built them in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and we’re launching it here in West Virginia today with West Virginia University with the Department of Education with COSI and STEAM TAC. So we’re really excited to be here today and dropping off at the Soup Kitchen here in Wheeling.” Allie Greiwe, COSI (Center of Science and Industry)

These lunchbox kits include five activites for children to enjoy.

The Center of Science and Industry is located in Columbus, Ohio.



