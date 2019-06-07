Efforts underway in Ohio to make it easier for felons to get work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Efforts to make it easier for some convicted felons to get a job after prison are underway in Columbus.



A bill is being debated that could allow some convicts to have all of their 4th and 5th degree felonies sealed, and not applicable to job applications, no matter how many they have.

This bill would not allow people with violent crimes or sex crimes to have those convictions sealed.

It is predominantly for those with drug related crimes and is in response to Ohio’s opioid epidemic.

On Thursday interested parties testified on House Bill 1, which would remove the cap on sealing some of those 4th and 5th degree felonies and make it unlimited.

State Representative Phil Plummer, a Republican and former sheriff is sponsoring the bill.

“The old adage that you do the crime; you do the time; your good is untrue,” he said

That point was illustrated by Niki Clum with the Ohio Public Defenders Office.

“Once a person is deemed a felon that bell cannot be unrung,” Clum explained. “Because of the internet and social media, once a felon always a felon; and a lifetime of struggling to meet basic needs because of collateral consequences of their felony record.”

Last year the law was changed to allow people with no more than five felony convictions of the fourth or fifth degree to have them sealed, but some say that isn’t enough.

“I’ve seen situations where if you get arrested today it could be six months before you get through the criminal justice system and along that way you could pick up four more crimes,” Plummer added. “So, if we just wipe away your first one, you still have crime two, three, and four over your head so we’ve made no progress.”

Representative Plummer says the system as is in Ohio right now is broken and needs to be reformed.

No one showed up to testify against the bill.