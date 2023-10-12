MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — Let the bidding begin for Cloud 9’s Make a Difference Monday Facebook Auction.

Cloud 9 is accepting bids for their annual Facebook auction through midnight on October 31 in an effort to raise money to help a handful of people who are battling cancer in the Ohio Valley.

All you have to do is go to Cloud 9 Owner and Stylist Bridgette Hardy’s Facebook page, where you’ll find things like a beautiful shelving unit to add to your home decor or how about a homemade Ohio State quilt for your bedroom.

Hardy says there are also plenty of other items to choose from on the site including, baskets, gift cards, and gift certificates from dozens of local eateries.

She says these businesses have been very kind and donated to show their support for the good cause.

The businesses here in the Ohio Valley that know we do this every year send in food for us to eat during the day and they send gift cards in for people to be able to auction off and bid on those. They want to be part of it. It’s really bigger than Cloud 9. It’s a big event, and I’m so honored. I’m so proud of my team. I couldn’t do it without them. Bridgette Hardy, Owner & Stylist Cloud 9

Hardy says every stylist at her salon has selected a service, like a manicure or a haircut, for example, to add to the auction list.

She says, in addition to the auction online, services are half off on October 16 at Cloud 9’s Wheeling location, with proceeds going to the fundraising event.

Last year, Cloud 9 raised $6,000 in total and according to Hardy, their goal is to raise even more money this year.