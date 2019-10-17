Let’s celebrate National Credit Union Day

What is the difference between a community credit union and a traditional bank? Credit unions are financial co-ops. They are banking for the people.



National Credit Union day is set aside to celebrate and educate the public on the differences that these unique financial institutions can make in their communities.

Here are five of the most important ways that credit unions can make a difference in your financial future

Credit Unions Are Non-Profit Co-Ops

Credit Unions are people-driven, not profit-driven. This doesn’t mean that traditional banks necessarily don’t take care of their customers. It simply means that as a for-profit entity, it’s primary purpose is to make money.



When a credit union does its job, you benefit because you are a partial owner because you are a member of a co-op. A traditional bank’s primary objective is to use your money to make money for itself and its outside shareholders.

Credit Unions Are Invested in Your Success



Credit Unions historically have higher rates of customer satisfaction than traditional banks.



Most likely, this has a lot to do with the fact that credit unions are only as financially healthy as its membership. Because of that, your credit union is much more likely to sit down with you and look at which options would serve you better when buying a car, a home, or investment products than a bank needs to balance your financial health with its mandate to make money.

Credit Unions Return Profits to the Membership

How do you benefit by belonging to a healthy credit union?



Credit Unions are obligated by its designation to return profits to its membership. This manifests itself as traditionally better interest rates, fewer fees, and increasing services and additional products that its membership request.

Credit Unions Leave the Decision Making to the Membership

Credit Unions are controlled by a board of directors the same as any banking institution. The difference is that credit union boards are comprised entirely of volunteers. Each member has one vote regardless of how much they have invested in the institution.

Traditional banks have boards that are typically paid positions and are often made up of members who have personal stakes in the success of the institution in the form of stocks and accounts. The more stock you own, the more power you have in controlling the decisions of the institution.



Credit Unions are Tied to the Health of its Community

Credit Unions are bound together by a mutual affiliation. Maybe you have an occupational affiliation at a local company. Perhaps it’s a regional credit union. Whatever the case may be, the leadership of a credit union must reside or have an interest in the communities that they serve.



This is rarely the case with traditional banks where company headquarters could be hundreds if not thousands of miles away.



Why does this matter? Credit Unions are not only tied to the health of its membership, but also the communities where they serve. This means they are more likely to do beautification projects, volunteer at local non-profits, and have leadership that mirrors the values and challenges faced by those who participate as members.

Strip Steel Community Federal Credit Union has been serving the changing needs of its community since 1952 when it was originally chartered to service the strip and sheet mill along with the salary division of Weirton Steel Corporation.



In 2002, to adapt to the changing needs of the community, the charter was updated to include the entire counties of Jefferson County in Ohio along with Brooke and Hancock counties in West Virginia.



If you have any further questions or if you’d like to know more about whether a credit union would be right for you, please stop in and talk to one of our representatives. We are here to serve you.



Sponsored Advertising Content provided by the Strip Steel FCU














