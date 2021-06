(WTRF) WVU Athletics has just announced that all venues will return to 100 percent capacity beginning in the fall.

🚨 @WVUADLyons has announced that @WVUfootball’s Milan Puskar Stadium and other WVU Athletics venues will return to 100% fan capacity this fall with the complete gameday experience. 🙌 #HailWV https://t.co/At3J1iLHIV — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) June 15, 2021

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story.