WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– April is World Autism Month.

You may notice the color blue in windows and shops.

That is because the Augusta Levy Learning Center has teamed up with local businesses.

April is World Autism Month!🧩

Check out what local businesses are doing to help raise awareness tonight on 7News at 5.@WTRF7News #localnews #AutismAcceptance #worldaustismmonth pic.twitter.com/KNu3RO7O5p — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 20, 2022 For news updates follow Ashley on Twitter and Facebook.

They are lighting up blue to raise awareness and acceptance of autism.

Executive Director Angie Wood says everyone is different and our world wouldn’t be what it is without the beauty of diversity.

We are selling puzzle pieces throughout the community. They are a dollar apiece and a lot of small businesses and local restaurants are taking place in that. We have about 80 businesses right now participating just to help us light up blue. They are also shining light with blue lights in their restaurants or outside their doors. It’s just a way for us to help spread awareness of what autism is. Angie Wood, Executive Director

She says you can participate and help raise awareness by purchasing a puzzle piece at places like Abbey’s and Whisk Bakery.

If you have any questions regarding autism or the services the Augusta Levy Learning Center provides give them at call at (304) 242-6722.