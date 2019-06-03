Lily Detty sings the National Anthem at Roughriders game

A cute rendition of the National Anthem happened this weekend at the Roughriders game.

Lily Detty gave one of the most memorable moments at the Wes Banco Arena this Friday night on the regular season finale of the West Virginia Roughriders.

The Roughriders won Friday night 54-0 over the Carolina Cowboyz, finishing the season undefeated.

The Roughriders are playoff bound and will host the Jersey Flight on Saturday, June 8th at 7 pm @ The WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.

You can get playoff tickets here