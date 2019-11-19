Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
‘I had to act’: Navy sailor honored for tackling man during alleged altercation with police
Top Stories
Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana
Proposed Ohio law could loosen rules on non-profits and alcohol gifts
Deer with 3 antlers found & other great videos
Liquor bottles found from 1917 & other trending stories
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Browns place starting safety Burnett on injured reserve
Top Stories
Central’s Reinbeau Signs With Bucknell
Central’s Gainer Signs With Columbia
Surging No. 10 Ohio State routs Stetson 86-51
Wheeling Central Team of the Week
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
2019 Pro Football Contest
Feed The Need
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch and Win
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Liquor bottles found from 1917 & other trending stories
News
by:
Brooke Chaplain
Posted:
Nov 19, 2019 / 08:36 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2019 / 08:36 AM EST
video
‘I had to act’: Navy sailor honored for tackling man during alleged altercation with police
Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana
Proposed Ohio law could loosen rules on non-profits and alcohol gifts
Deer with 3 antlers found & other great videos
Liquor bottles found from 1917 & other trending stories
3 biggest ‘Jeopardy!’ winners to face off in ‘Greatest of All Time’ ABC special
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Family not giving up search for missing couple
St. Clairsville tables water sale vote until next year
Road work coming along on the Fort Henry Bridge
‘Let the baby die’ signs target Ohio family with baby battling rare birth disorders
More Video
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
More budget concerns at WV Capitol
State Medical Board appreciates Working Group’s report, Strauss case review delayed
7News Special Report @ 11: Search continues for missing Belmont Co. couple
Apollo Pro continues ‘Attitude of Gratitude’ in Jefferson Co.
WVa lawmakers return to crowded agenda at capitol
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Trending Stories
‘I had to act’: Navy sailor honored for tackling man during alleged altercation with police
Ohio man admits to his role in cocaine and heroin distribution operation
Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana
Proposed Ohio law could loosen rules on non-profits and alcohol gifts
Man gets violent; brother won’t support America’s Got Talent dreams
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News