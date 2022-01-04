Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Little Caesars quietly announced the price hike on Monday, in a press release touting its “new and improved” Hot-N-Ready Classic Pepperoni pizzas. (Little Caesars/PRNewsfoto)

Little Caesars says they are raising the price of their HOT-N-READY Classic Pepperoni pizza.

The $5.00 meal will now run you $5.55 at participating locations, plus tax.

Little Caesars says the new version of the HOT-N-READY will add 33% more pepperoni and has the same high-quality ingredients

“Change is good when it comes to giving our customers more of what they love,” said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, “and we’re changing our iconic HOT-N-READY Classic, adding 33% more savory, meaty pepperoni still at the country’s most affordable price.

Little Caesars says the improvement to the HOT-N-READY is slated as a permanent menu item change