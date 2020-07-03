Live music, fireworks kick off Independence Day events at Oglebay

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many of the areas Independence Day festivities have been canceled due to COVID-19.

However, the show will go on Friday evening at Oglebay’s Schenk Lake.

Festivities will get underway around 6 p.m. with the band ‘Hit Play‘ performing. That will be followed by a spectacular firework show on the lake.

Several food vendors will also be on hand throughout the park. Despite the circumstances, park officials promises this year’s show will be one of the best.

We are very fortunate here on property because we are so many acres and things like that, so we are still able to do the fireworks. Everybody is spread out. If you are with your family and with your group, that’s fine. Beyond that, we need the six foot distancing and then we recommend everyone wear masks. We are not requiring it, but we do recommend masks. Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

The Fourth of July weekend also kicks off Oglebay’s concert series.

There will be live concerts at various park locations throughout the summer. Please visit their website for specific dates and time.

