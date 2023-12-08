MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ash Avenue Church of God in Moundsville is reminding everyone of the reason for the season with their 8th Annual Live Nativity.

Around 30 members of the church got into character to portray the Christmas story scene by scene for an interactive walkthrough experience.

With free cookies and hot chocolate, the church says this is their favorite way to ring in the holiday season with the community.

”I think seeing a live nativity, especially with the animals, the kids love to come and pet the animals, which you’re allowed to – and we encourage you to. Seeing it with people gives it a little bit more flesh. It gives you a buy into what took place because the Christmas story, it’s alive. It’s not just a fictional tale.” CJ Plogger – Pastor, Ash Avenue Church of God

You can still come back to see the event for yourself on December 9th from 6pm to 8pm.