WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) The Wheeling Mar-Win Church of the Nazarene along Big Wheeling Creek is putting people in the Christmas spirit.

This is the 40th year the church has displayed a live nativity.

People can drive by or park in the church lot to see the live nativity featuring Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus, along with a shepherd, an angel and a king.

And everyone is welcome to go inside the church to warm up, get a hot chocolate and say hello.