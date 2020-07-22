Local American Legion hosts flag disposal ceremony

A local American Legion honored the American Flag and veterans today.

At 7:30 PM flag disposal ceremony was held to properly dispose of the American Flag. The American Legion Post 366 of Flushing, Ohio has held the tradition of disposing of the American Flag in a special ceremony for twenty years.

They wish to honor the flag, the country, and the men and women who sacrificed their lives to preserve our freedom.

God bless all the veterans out there, I’ve been one of them, I’m Vietnam. We got them from all wars. God bless all the veterans who go out there and serve this country whether in combat or not. Protect this country, keep people free in this country. Francis “Shorty” Wehr

Past Commander, American Legion Post 366

Thanks to all veterans who have bravely served the United States especially those locally in the Ohio Valley.