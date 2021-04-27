Local American Legion post once deemed nuisance, now rewarded for hard work

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — A building once deemed a nuisance is now being rewarded for the efforts in turning the place around.

In 2017– The American Legion post 89 on 25th Street in Wheeling was told to, in a sense, get their act together– or be shut down after numerous complaints and criminal activity.

But– the City of Wheeling recognized the value in the legion as they are the only historically black legion post in West Virginia and also holds the highest membership in the state.

Finally– after three years, The City Council was able to recognize their hard work, and remove the nuisance declaration.

I think it really does provide a great example of what happens when businesses and the City of Wheeling can work together to solve issues. I know Mayor Elliott has worked hand-in-hand with the post here at the American Legion to ensure that we can preserve the history and significance of this organization while also preserving the dignity and safety of our community. ROSEMARY KETCHUM, COUNCILWOMAN

The legion has also put work into the building by remodeling floors and adding new furnishings.