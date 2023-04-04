MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – In the arraignment process of former President Trump, he pled not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Filing false business records is customarily a misdemeanor in the state of New York but the counts in this case have been elevated to class E felonies.

Attorney Diana Crutchfield says there could be a connection between his falsification of the business record and concealment of a crime or other purpose for it to be elevated to a felony that we are not aware of yet.

She says finding that out affects what comes next in this process.

”During the course of the arraignment, the judge will set a schedule for what we call pretrial motions, pretrial discovery and that may have been debated and that may have been one of the reasons why the arraignment took so long. So those motions are filed. They’re considered by the court. Discovery is also done, meaning the prosecutor has a constitutional obligation to reveal to the defendant all of the evidence that they have, even if it’s favorable to the defendant. They have to provide that. So that discovery could take a long time, too. You know, you’re looking at you know, maybe a year before it would even get before a jury.” Diana Crutchfield – Moundsville Attorney

The charges remain allegations, and prosecutors will now face the much higher bar of securing a conviction against the former president at trial, a process likely to stretch deep into the 2024 campaign season.

Trump is not expected to appear in court again until Dec. 4.