WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you haven’t joined in on the adventure already, there is still time to join the “Tri-State Hunt for Whistill.”

The treasure hunt was started by a local author, Jeff Raveaux, whose accomplished goals inspired him to help others expand their potential.

The “No pay to play” adventure started about three months ago and is suitable for the entire family.

It is his son whom he credits for this adventure.

One night while talking with his son, they were discussing the importance of setting goals in life and putting forth the effort needed to achieve them. His son then asked Jeff if had any goals and it made him realize that he had always wanted to write a book.

But Jeff says he seemed to make every excuse he could to not accomplish his goal. It was the look of excitement on his son’s face when he started telling him about the book, the characters, and the plot. It was the way he said “You should finish that!” that gave Jeff the push he needed to push to the finish line.

Jeff, a Weirton native, spent the next year writing and rewriting chapters that would become “One Millisecond,” a children’s book in which the main character is based on his own son.

When the proceeds from the book sales started coming in, the idea to give back and share his success came to him. He says he wanted to “create an activity that didn’t cost a thing for people to participate in but also offered additional ways for individuals to take a bigger piece of the pie just in case they had a bigger appetite. Plus, it was the book sales that are making this whole thing possible.”

So what is the “Tri-State Hunt for Whistill?” It is a treasure hunt to find a container that Jeff has hidden somewhere in the tri-state area.

In order to start the hunt, simply join the “Tri-State Hunt for Whistill” group on Facebook to get access to the clues.

From there it’s up to you to solve the clues to find where in Ohio, West Virginia, or Pennsylvania you will need to look.

Once you find it, the container and its contents are yours to keep.

In it you will find 1 gram of gold, 2 ounces of silver, one unregistered geocoin, and $102 in cash.