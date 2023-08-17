JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A young baseball sensation will be representing the Ohio Valley in the USA Baseball Midwest regional team in Cary, North Carolina, August 23-27.

Julian Diaz is only 11 years old but is already making waves on the field.

Julian is a gifted baseball player and has been selected out of only 30 kids from the 12 states that comprise the Midwest region.

He is only one step away from making the USA Baseball National Team. He will be competing in what is known as the Champions Cup, where all six regions from the United States come to play against each other.

Julian will leave for North Carolina on Tuesday, August 22 to represent the Midwest Region.