TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bikers hit the roadway for a special event to help raise money for a local organization that help’s kids with disabilities.

The 3rd annual Miracle League Charity Bike Ride took off on September 16 from Valley Harley Davidson at The Highlands.

Miracle League is an organization that helps kids with disabilities play sports and participate in other activities that they might not otherwise get to.

All the proceeds made at the event went directly to the Miracle League organization.

The Chair of the ride shared what the ride means to him and the entire community as a whole.

“As a parent of a kid with special needs, it’s everything. I mean, to see them, to be able to go out and participate in activities that normally they wouldn’t be able to participate in, see them smile, laugh, and it’s awesome. Just seeing the smile on a kid’s face makes it all worth it.” Anthony Parsons | Chairman of Miracle League Ride

Bikers rode through Ohio and Belmont Counties and before returning to end at Quaker Steak and Lube, where there was a car show, a 50-50 raffle, a Chinese auction, and live music.