WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom hit its 60th anniversary today as did one of the most famous civil rights speeches – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s. “I Have a Dream” speech.

7News spoke with a local community member about the importance of not only remembering our history but learning and growing from it.

The 1950s and 60s were very troublesome for Black Americans who were fighting for social justice.

While the Civil War outlawed slavery, it did not erase the devastating effects of discrimination and racism for many Black people living in America.

Bishop Darrell Cummings reflected on this 60th anniversary and local challenges he’s lived through.

“I’m honored to see this day. And I think that we’ve come a long way, but obviously we still have a long ways to go.” Bishop Darrell Cummings | Bethlehem Apostolic Church

The March on Washington was a historic non-violent protest that attracted nearly 250,000 people to the steps of The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 28, 1963.

The march paved the way for federal civil rights and voting rights for Black Americans.

“We’ve changed the laws, but we’re still working on people’s hearts and that’s where we’re being challenged.” Bishop Darrell Cummings | Bethlehem Apostolic Church

Bishop Cummings made it clear the Ohio Valley is a wonderful place with some of the world’s kindest people.

However, he shares his family and members of his church have struggled with racism here locally, especially when he first moved here with his wife in the 1990s.

“When we first came here, we had a sign with movable letters and on more than one Easter, someone broke into our sign (we had glass at the time) and changed it from morning worship to N-worship.” Bishop Darrell Cummings | Bethlehem Apostolic Church

Bishop Cummings says one of the solutions is love and acceptance of one another.

“Love will make the difference. Love will bring us together. Love will help us to conquer some of the challenges of the past and by demonstrating love to others. Let them see diversity in your life.” Bishop Darrell Cummings | Bethlehem Apostolic Church

Bishop Cummings shared it is his personal belief that hate is trait that is passed down from generation to generation.

He says it is more natural to love, and love is something we all need to share with one another if we want to create positive changes for our community.

Over the weekend, three Ohio Valley residents received awards at the 20th annual Civil Rights Ceremony in Charleston, WV.

Bishop Cummings spoke at the ceremony and says he could not be more proud of the three individuals who won awards.