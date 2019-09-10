Local business honoring World Suicide Prevention Day

One local business is doing its part in honoring World Suicide Prevention Day.

Restore Yoga and Wellness in St. Clairsville is holding free classes, speakers and what they call ‘healing sessions’ until 6:45 tonight.

Those who attend can expect to learn about suicide trends and why it has become a public health crisis.

Organizers say the only charge for getting in is a donation to support the Belmont County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

If you’re interested, here are some options for this afternoon.



You can stop by until 7 p.m. for a free access bar.



This treatment focuses on pressure points to release stress and improve your health.



At 6 p.m., Executive Director of the Jefferson County Prevention & Recovery Board, Pam Petrilla will talk about current local and national trends in Suicide.

Then at 6:20 pm, NAMI Executive Director Amy Gamble will speak about her personal story and discuss why suicide is now a public health crisis.