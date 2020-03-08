Local choreographer accomplishes dream, opens cheer studio in Steubenville

Creating an allstar cheer studio has been something Joey Takacs has dreamed of for years.

Now— it’s his reality.

Joey grew up playing basketball and baseball, but quickly found a love for the sport watching his sisters at cheer competitions. It wasn’t too long before Joey found himself in a tumbling class.

Joey has been the head coach of the Toronto High School Cheer team for 15 years, and his choreographic talents have helped lead teams across the ohio valley to winning state titles.

Joey’s dream studio opened its doors for the public today in Steubenville– a city he believes has a high demand for cheer.

With his new studio, Superior Cheer & Tumbling LLC., Joey hopes to not only help kids accomplish their goals, but also to inspire them.

Honestly, the main purpose is I want kids to become better people. I really do. I think teaching kids to become better people and then become a better cheerleader second is what’s most important in life. I just want to bring something back to this area that kids can feel really passionate about, because I’m really passionate about the sport. I feel like I have a lot of knowledge about the sport and just want kids to call this place a home as well. Joey Takacs

Owner, Superior Cheer & Tumbling LLC.

Joey also believes this studio will help to put the city of Steubenville on the map. Classes start monday for kids ages 3 and up, from beginner to advanced.

The studio is located at 224 North Third Street in Steubenville.