WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of families in the Ohio Valley received everything they needed for Christmas thanks to the generosity and efforts of one local church and its volunteers.

7News reporter Jake McGlumphy was at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center on Saturday and shares how much of an impact one event can have on an entire community.

Every year, the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holds its annual Christmas Basket Giveaway in North Wheeling.

Saturday, many families from local communities came through the North Wheeling Community Dream Center to receive a variety of foods, clothes, and toys to prepare for the holiday.

Bishop Darrell Cummings from Bethlehem Apostolic Temple says the event is the true essence of the holiday.

”That’s what Christmas is all about. I think Christmas is about giving and not necessarily receiving. And it’s better to be in a position where you can help somebody else rather than to be in a position where you need somebody to help you.” Bishop Darrell Cummings | Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Several volunteers from various organizations also came out to bring smiles to many faces, and one of them said spending time with their community is something that makes the event so unique.

“It’s very special because a lot of us have our own families and it means a lot to us. So, we try to put in to them what we put into our own families, it’s more about them than it is us in the first place. But we definitely like reaching out and being with these guys.” Cpl. Branden Brooks | Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Bishop Cummings says the time that the volunteers offer is something that resembles the true spirit of giving.

”It’s the gift of their time. You only get one chance with one time that you’ll never get this day again. And whatever you do with this day will have to be hopefully, your best decision of what to do. And they’re taking that. They’re not in need, they don’t need it. They’re here to help somebody else. That to me, that’s a definition of an angel.” Bishop Darrell Cummings | Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Corporal Brooks says partnering with Bishop Cummings for the event is something the Ohio County Sheriff’s office looks forward to each year due to the amazing result that comes out of it.

”We’ve been doing this for years and partnering with him. He does spearhead this effort and he has a great mission in his mind and heart and it’s just great to be part of that mission that gives back to the community.” Cpl. Branden Brooks – Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

The Christmas Basket Giveaway is just one of the 4-holiday giveaways that Bishop Cummings and The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple put on each year.

This year’s Christmas Basket Giveaway served 531 people and 146 families.