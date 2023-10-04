ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Stained glass windows are seen in many churches around the Ohio Valley, but it takes a lot of effort to keep them beautiful and safe.

First Presbyterian Church in St. Clairsville is excited to announce all the stained-glass windows in their sanctuary have been refurbished!

Now refurbishing stained glass is no easy task.

So, the church hired an out of state company for some help.

“The expense of something like this, I think it around $140,000 to get this done. And refurbished stained glass has leading all around it. That’s what holds a glass in is the leading. And so, they put new lead in all around the windows which made it a lot safer and a lot more insulated.” Phil Wallace | Deacon, First Presbyterian Church

The church will be hosting a celebration on October 8th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to showcase their newly refurbished stained-glass windows and say the whole community is welcome to join.

The church is located at 110 South Marietta Street in St. Clairsville.